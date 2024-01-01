Andrea Diaz is a four-time Emmy award-winning journalist based in Atlanta, GA. Prior to joining Scripps News, Diaz produced breaking news stories, documentaries, specials, and daily news content for digital at CNN. She started her journalism career in Florida, but it wasn’t until she moved to Atlanta in 2010, where she had the opportunity to create a local news show from scratch at Telemundo, that she fell in love with news.

Diaz was born in Colombia, and produces content in both English and Spanish. Her primary focus is national and international topics, the role that all minorities have in these stories, as well as how race relations and inequality impact their lives.