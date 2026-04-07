Vance in Hungary to back Trump ally Viktor Orban ahead of Sunday's election

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha arrived in Hungary on Tuesday to voice support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's reelection campaign.

Orban, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has been in power since 2010 but is currently trailing in the polls ahead of Sunday's election. He faces a tough campaign from the center-right opposition Tisza party and its candidate, Peter Magyar. And Orban is hoping Vance's appearance will give him a much-needed boost before voters head to the polls.

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Before joining Orban at a campaign rally on Tuesday, Vance praised the links between Washington and Budapest when it comes to things like tradition, family and Christianity. Vance also mentioned the war in Iran and the situation in the Middle East, saying he believes there will be a conclusion to the war very soon.

Vance also said the United States does have options open that it hasn't yet used against Iran, without clarifying further. The vice president's comments come as all eyes are on a Tuesday night deadline set by Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or "a whole civilization will die."

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The strait typically sees about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply pass through it and has effectively been shut down by Iran since the war broke out — causing gas and energy prices to soar.