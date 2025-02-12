US involved in the release of 3 'political prisoners' with Belarus

The U.S. Agency for Global Media confirms that Belarusian journalist Andrey Kuznechyk has been freed after being detained in Belarus since 2021 while riding his bike and after being charged with creating or participating in an extremist organization.

Although not an American citizen, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President Stephen Capus said the Trump administration was involved in Kuznechyk's release. The release comes one day after American teacher Marc Fogel was freed by Russian authorities as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

“This is a joyous day for Andrey, his wife, and their two young children," Capus said. "After more than three years apart, this family is together again thanks to President Trump. We are also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team, and to the Lithuanian government for their support."

RELATED STORY | Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine

After being detained in 2021, he was sentenced in 2022 to six years in prison. The U.S. and various human rights organizations have called Kuznechyk a political prisoner. He was among several Belarusian journalists arrested around the time Russia began its offensive against Ukraine. Belarus and Russia are strong allies in the region.

Adam Boehler, White House special envoy for hostage affairs, told CNN Alena Maushuk and an unidentified American were also among those released.

Maushuk was detained in 2020 for allegedly participating in riots. Officials also considered her a political prisoner.

The White House is not releasing details of the American who was released by Belarusian officials.