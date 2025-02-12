Trump says he spoke with Putin about ending the war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump said he and Putin agreed that they want to "stop the millions of deaths taking place."

Trump added that he named key figures to lead the U.S. negotiations to end the war, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 amid tensions over the country's effort to join NATO. In addition to the high death toll and mass destruction, Ukraine has faced a humanitarian crisis — with many electing to leave the country.

President Trump said he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to inform him about his conversation with Putin.

After that call, Zelenskky said he spoke with Trump and about working to achieve peace.

"No one wants peace more than Ukraine. Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Ukraine's goal to join NATO "was not realistic," adding it should "abandon hopes of returning pre-2014 borders and prepare for a negotiated settlement with Russia."

Since the invasion began nearly three years ago, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $65 billion in military assistance.

