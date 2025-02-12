Hegseth rules out Ukraine NATO membership, says security is Europe's obligation

In the first overseas meeting involving NATO and a member of the new Trump administration, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said NATO membership for Ukraine is unrealistic, claiming Europe is responsible for protecting the war-torn nation and its borders.

Speaking Wednesday at the 26th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels, Hegseth said Ukraine should also abandon hopes of taking back land now occupied by Russia and should prepare to negotiate a settlement with the Kremlin.

"We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine," said Hegseth. "But we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."

"That said, the United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement," he added. "Instead, any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops. If these troops are deployed as peacekeepers to Ukraine at any point, they should be deployed as part of a non-NATO mission."

It marks a vastly different approach by the Trump administration when compared to the former Biden administration, with the latter previously pushing for NATO to accept Ukraine into the military alliance. All 32 member nations must agree for a new country to join NATO, meaning every member also has to agree to vote.

Hegseth's comments also come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more residential areas in his country were targeted by Russian strikes, leaving at least one person dead.

"Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "Apartment buildings, office spaces, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Emergency services are on-site, assisting people and dealing with the aftermath of this terror. Tragically, as of now, one person has been reported dead in Kyiv, and four others — including a child — have been injured."