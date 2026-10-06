Record October heat grips California, and there's no end in sight

Southern California has shattered October heat records, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average for the month across multiple cities.

The National Weather Service has called it a "major and long-lasting heat wave" that is far from over.

Downtown Los Angeles alone has experienced four straight days of 100 degrees or higher, among the longest consecutive stretches ever. If Tuesday also reaches a high over 100 degrees, it will be the longest stretch on record, according to the National Weather Service.

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Single-day temperature records for October have been shattered in a handful of other cities throughout the region:



Oxnard: 98 degrees (Previously 94 in 2023)

Camarillo: 99 degrees (Previously 98 in 2023)

Woodland Hills: 106 degrees (Previously: 105 in 2025)

Anaheim: 104 degrees (Previously: 99 in 2020)

Santa Ana: 106 degrees (Previously: 103 in 1953)

The National Weather Service said the "much higher than typical October temperatures will continue across coastal southern California up through the Bay Area and Central Valley through midweek."

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There is a cooldown expected as Californians head into the weekend. However, the forecast still shows single-day temperatures with highs around 80 degrees.