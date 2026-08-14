Hurricane warning issued for Hawaii’s Big Island as Tropical Storm Lala nears

A hurricane warning was issued for Hawaii's Big Island ahead of Tropical Storm Lala's approach, which is expected to reach hurricane status by this weekend.

As of early Friday morning, the tropical storm has top sustained winds of 60 mph. It is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday just as it approaches Hawaii's Big Island. Tropical Storm Lala is expected to pass over or just south of Hawaii’s Big Island as it moves east to west.

Forecasters say heavy rain could pose the biggest danger to Hawaii residents this weekend. A possible landfall could occur Saturday or Sunday.

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Hawaii’s topography could also increase the risk of mudslides and flooding.

Although hurricanes directly striking Hawaii are rare, they are not unprecedented. The last hurricane to make direct landfall in Hawaii was Category 4 Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Hurricane Dot also struck the island chain directly in 1959.

In 2020, Hurricane Douglas came just 30 miles from making landfall off Oahu's coast. That system prompted hurricane warnings and evacuations.

The last tropical storm to make direct landfall was Tropical Storm Donna in 2018.