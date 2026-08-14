Rain-soaked Indiana sees record river levels and washed-out roads

Heavy rain has pummeled the Midwest for days, leading to flooding and washed-out roads.

On Thursday, Interstate 70 near Richmond, Indiana, closed after the highway buckled. After 32 hours of repairs, the highway reopened Friday morning.

The National Weather Service estimates more than 11 inches of rain have fallen in some parts of the state. The area has also been hit by severe storms that caused wind damage.

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun visited hard-hit Cambridge City, which experienced some of the worst flooding. He also issued a state of emergency and activated the Indiana National Guard.

“My heart goes out to every Hoosier impacted by these storms,” Braun said. “My number one priority is protecting Hoosier lives, and our state and local teams are standing shoulder to shoulder to do just that. Our state's response is firing on all cylinders. I’ve declared a statewide disaster emergency, mobilized the Indiana National Guard and directed state agencies to get people, equipment and resources where they’re needed. Hoosiers can be confident that we are working around the clock to keep people safe and help our communities recover.”

The White River in Anderson, Indiana, reached a record crest of 24.9 feet early Friday. Several other creeks and rivers in central and eastern Indiana also reached major flood stage.

The storms have been fueled by heat and humidity from the South. Millions of residents in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys are under extreme heat warnings and heat advisories.

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Eastern Indiana has largely been spared from the extreme heat because rain has kept temperatures lower.

Flood watches remain in effect from Iowa east to West Virginia.

Heavy rain could continue across the region through Sunday.