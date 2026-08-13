Tropical Storm Lala could reach hurricane strength near Hawaii this weekend

Tropical Storm Lala formed in the central Pacific Ocean on Thursday morning, packing sustained winds of 40 mph that are likely to increase over the coming days.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Hawaii County, as the storm could approach hurricane strength this weekend. Tropical Storm Lala is expected to pass over or just south of Hawaii’s Big Island as it moves east to west.

A hurricane watch is typically issued about 48 hours before the onset of tropical-storm-force winds. Forecasters say heavy rain could pose the biggest danger to Hawaii residents this weekend. A possible landfall could occur Saturday.

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Hawaii’s topography could also increase the risk of mudslides and flooding.

Although hurricanes directly striking Hawaii are rare, they are not unprecedented. The last hurricane to make direct landfall in Hawaii was Category 4 Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Hurricane Dot also struck the island chain directly in 1959.

The last tropical storm to make direct landfall was Tropical Storm Donna in 2018.

