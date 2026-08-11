VIDEO: Car swept off Ohio interstate during powerful storm

A car on Interstate 71 near downtown Columbus was swept off the highway Tuesday morning during a severe storm in central Ohio, according to video from the scene.

The car was headed in the right-hand lane when a giant gust blew the car across two other lanes and into the center median.

Nearby John Glenn Columbus International Airport reported an 82 mph wind gust moments after the incident was captured on camera. Authorities have not said whether anyone in the vehicle was injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. The Columbus area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.

The storm was among dozens blamed for reported wind damage across the region. On Monday, nearly 500 instances of wind damage were reported across the eastern Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic. Storms continued Tuesday, prompting dozens of additional reports.

A possible tornado also was reported around midday Tuesday in the Chicago area. Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville were among the cities under an enhanced risk of severe weather Tuesday.