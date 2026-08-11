It's time to meet the furry contenders participating in Fat Marmot Week

You know Shark Week.

You love Fat Bear Week.

Now, get ready for Fat Marmot Week!

Marmots bulk up all summer long to survive the winter and now will face head to head in a similar format to Fat Bear Week.

The Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory Marmot Project organized this competition in an effort to teach the public more about the yellow-bellied animals. These animals are about the same size of an average house cat and typically are found in southwestern Canada and western United States.

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Starting on August 24, the public gets to vote on which marmot they feel best shows excellent hibernation preparation...in other words, which is the fattest marmot?

The final round of voting will take place on August 28, with the winning marmot being named on August 29.

Time to Meet the Marmots

All images are courtesy of The Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory

Dan's Hat

Ms. Hat is referred to as the "cool aunt" of the Stonehenge matriline. (That's when adult females let their daughters stay in the social group instead of dispersing)

She didn't breed this year and sadly according to the laboratory, she was hoping to stay an aunt...but a badger ate all of her nieces and nephews.

Open Kite

Open Kite is a self-proclaimed girl boss who reportedly has declined to weigh in for the contest this year, but the laboratory says they'll keep trying!

Citroen

This male marmot is a new addition, having been spotted in late May of this year. Though he may be new, he's taken his responsibilities seriously and has acted as a stepdad to Open Kite's pups.

Dawn

Dawn is a father to many of the litters over the past five years and takes his role as dad seriously, watching over his pups as they play. He enjoys the taste of rocks and every year loves to travel across his territory and check in on his ladies.

To learn more about the Marmots, you can head to the Colorado laboratory's website here.