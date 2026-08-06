Hurricane forecast update: Is the government prepared for the rest of the season?

While the tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next few weeks, Colorado State University scientists are maintaining their forecast for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict 9 named storms, 4 hurricanes, and at least 1 major hurricane reaching Category 3 or higher.

Two named systems have already formed this season — Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha — both of which quickly developed in the warm waters of the Gulf, bringing strong winds and heavy rain from Texas through Mississippi.

Forecasts from NOAA and the National Hurricane Center are along the same lines as the CSU projection: between 8 and 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and up to 3 major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

RELATED STORY | El Nino powers up as forecasters predict historic strength and a rainier winter for the US South

Meteorologists and scientists across the country have raised concerns about major federal cuts over the last year or so. Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars have been cut at NOAA and the National Hurricane Center — agencies that play a critical role in accurate forecasting and warning the public about storms.

Both agencies are pushing back, saying they are ready. They point to updates in tracking technology, enhanced aircraft reconnaissance, and updated forecast models — new weapons ready as we move closer to peak hurricane season in early September.