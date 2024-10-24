Watch Now
While not a record, someone in Georgia just hit a massive Powerball jackpot

Lottery officials had not identified the winner of the $478.2 million prize.
Lottery officials in Georgia say a lucky Powerball winner is one of the state's latest millionaires after matching all the winning numbers in Wednesday's $478.2 million jackpot drawing.

The winning numbers were white balls 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 and the red Powerball 20.

Officials had not released the identity of the winner by Thursday — as they do not have to identify themselves in Georgia if they win prizes totaling $250,000 or more. Lottery officials in the state said it was the highest, single payout in history, WSB reported.

The winner will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize in Georgia. The jackpot has a cash value of $230.6 million, officials said.

Lottery officials are asking players nationwide to double-check their tickets after 616,153 tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

