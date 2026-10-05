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Rubio says he doesn’t think death linked to Russian plague lab is cause for alarm

This undated photo, released in 2019, by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab.
The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East via AP
This undated photo, released in 2019, by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab.
This undated photo, released in 2019, by the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East, shows the institute workers in a lab.
Dozens quarantined after researcher at Russian plague lab dies of infection
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The U.S. says it is monitoring a situation in Russia after a woman who worked at a plague research institute died from an unknown cause after developing pneumonia.

"We’re looking at it very strongly," President Donald Trump said on Monday. "We just heard about it."

The case has raised concerns following unconfirmed reports that the woman died from pneumonic plague. Russian officials, however, said they have found no evidence that her illness was linked to materials she worked with at the institute.

WATCH: INFECTIOUS DISEASE PHYSICIAN WEIGHS IN ON PLAGUE CONCERNS

Rubio says he doesn’t think death linked to Russian plague lab is cause for alarm

The woman reportedly died at a hospital in Siberia. Officials said the hospital has been placed under quarantine and is no longer accepting new patients.

RELATED STORY | Dozens quarantined after researcher at Russian plague laboratory dies of ‘unknown’ infection

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that he does not think there is cause for alarm at this time.

“It is cause for focus and a cause to just keep an eye on it, and we’re doing that,” Rubio said.

The U.S. is encouraging Russia to share information about the case with international partners.

Travel between the U.S. and Russia has been limited since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The State Department currently lists Russia under a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Americans.

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