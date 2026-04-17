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Plane and truck avoid collision in a close call at a North Carolina airport

Video from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina shows the pilot of the plane had to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision.
There was a near miss on an airport tarmac Wednesday between an American Airlines plane and a truck. Video shows the pilot of the plane had to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision. (Scripps News)
Plane and truck avoid collision in a close call at a North Carolina airport
Plane and truck close call Charlotte Douglas International Airport
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There was a near miss on an airport tarmac Wednesday between an American Airlines plane and a truck.

Video from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina shows the pilot of the plane had to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision.

On air traffic control radio, the pilot can be heard telling the tower about the near miss. Thankfully no one was hurt, and the plane was able to take off after a brief pause.

A similar incident happened at New York's Laguardia Airport last month, when an Air Canada plane crashed into a fire truck crossing the active runway.

RELATED STORY | ‘Stop, truck 1, stop’: Audio captures moments before deadly plane crash

Surveillance video of that incident showed the crash and the fire truck rolling before coming to a stop. The pilot and co-pilot aboard the aircraft were killed. Two people were inside the truck, and both survived.

A preliminary analysis shows the plane was traveling 104 mph when it collided with the truck.

In the aftermath, the controller can be heard closing the airport: “LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time. No aircraft in or out.”

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