Parents of missing Pitt student reportedly ask authorities to declare her dead

The family of Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing while on a spring break trip in the Dominican Republic, has reportedly asked investigators to declare her dead.

Multiple outlets reported, citing law enforcement, that Konanki’s parents sent letters of the request to Dominican authorities and to the sheriff’s office in their home of Loudon County, Virginia.

Konanki, 20, was on vacation with a group of friends at the Riu República Hotel in the popular tourist town of Punta Cana when she vanished on March 6.

Officials said she was last seen just before dawn on the beach near the resort where the group was staying during a power outage.

Authorities began combing the beach and searching the water for any sign of Konanki. Later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the search.

Konanki’s parents flew to the island upon learning of her disappearance and urged investigators to widen the search for their daughter, stating her belongings, including a phone and wallet, were left with her friends — noting that it was unusual for her to leave her phone behind.

Despite an extensive search on land and sea, a body has not been found. Now, her parents are reportedly asking for a declaration of death.

Joshua Riibe, a 24-year-old Minnesota student, was named a person of interest and detained by Dominican authorities for questioning because it is believed he was the last person to be seen with her.

On Monday, Riibe’s attorney officially requested his release. A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Tuesday, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

Riibe’s parents have accused Dominican officials of detaining him “under irregular conditions” without translators or legal counsel, saying he has been confined to a hotel room with police surveillance for more than a week.

They said Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University, has been repeatedly taken to the police station and interrogated, adding that he has “fully cooperated” with police.

The statement on Friday by Albert and Tine Riibe provided no details about Konanki’s disappearance or their son’s connection to her. His parents said the family has retained a lawyer to ensure his rights are protected.