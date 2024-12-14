Wreaths Across America Day pays tribute to millions of veterans

Saturday marks Wreaths Across America Day and the organization behind the annual day hopes to lay over 2 million wreaths at over 4,600 locations across the U.S.

The organization honors those who served in the U.S. military, dating back to the Revolutionary War all the way to present-day conflicts. One of the group's largest events will occur at Arlington National Cemetery. The occasion started over three decades ago by Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester who used a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. Worcester's efforts garnered little attention before a 2005 photo of wreaths lying in the snow at Arlington National Cemetery drew national attention.

It has grown considerably since.

2024 marks the 18th year that Wreaths Across America has officially existed as a nonprofit organization. It now involves over 7,000 sponsors.

"When a volunteer places a wreath on a servicemember’s grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, we encourage them to speak that person’s name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice, and reflect on their life along with our wreath-laying ceremonies," Wreaths Across America said.

Fourteen semi-trucks set off from Maine last week on a week-long journey to Arlington. The escort included dozens of stops before reaching Arlington.

Along with thousands of wreaths, the escort included Gold Star and Blue Star family members.

“We are honored to host Wreaths Across America Day 2024. This day provides visitors an opportunity to reflect on the importance of service and learn the stories of the men and women who fought for our country,” said Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Karen Durham-Aguilera.

Participating wreath-laying locations can be found on the Wreaths Across America website.