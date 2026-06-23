Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan face $1.4M claim over Nashville steakhouse closure

Country music stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are now being pulled into a lawsuit over the closed Nashville restaurant E3 Chophouse, which they co-owned with former MLB player Adam LaRoche.

The move comes after the restaurant’s operating company, Outlaws, LLC, was hit with a default judgment for $1,427,135.54 earlier this year for failing to pay rent and abandoning the property before the end of its lease term.

According to newly filed court documents, the landlord, Village 21 Investment Partners, LLC, asked a Davidson County judge for permission to amend the case to add Aldean, Bryan and LaRoche as defendants.

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The lawsuit states that the trio personally guaranteed the 10‑year lease on the 6,453‑square‑foot restaurant space at 1628 21st Avenue South, which was set to run through August 2029.

They add that the group stopped paying monthly rent in January 2026.

When payments continued to not be made, the lease was terminated. The property was then ordered to be vacated by March 25.

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The lawsuit alleges that the operators continued to occupy the building.

The restaurant's website currently features a message letting customers know the venue is currently closed.

"Nashville — we're hitting pause. We're temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next," the website states. "Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location."