US strikes more Iranian tankers in response to continued targeting of US vessels

U.S. forces struck Iranian tankers Tuesday, in a response to new attempted Iranian attacks against a U.S. Navy vessel.

Forces hit multiple Iranian tankers tied to the IRGC, according to a US official. The strikes were in response to more attempted attacks on a US Navy warship, according to the official, in which there were no injuries or impacts.

Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions near Kharg Island.

The exchange marks several days of back-and-forth attacks between the U.S. and Iran. U.S. Central Command on Saturday it hit multiple Iranian crude oil tankers over the weekend after the IRGC targeted US military warships with ballistic missiles.

Iran’s military threatened to respond Tuesday evening, through state media, underscoring US bases in the region and vessels in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The US military pressure comes as the Trump administration increased economic pressure with additional sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.