US ramps up pressure on Iran with blockade, sanctions to force nuclear deal

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is keeping all options on the table, including the potential use of military force, if Iran does not agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Scripps News has learned discussions are underway about a possible second round of talks between the U.S. and Iran after an initial round over the weekend failed to produce a deal to end the war. A fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place and is set to expire on April 21.

"The Iranians’ desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect, which is sending oil tankers towards the big, beautiful Gulf of America," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

The U.S. has outlined a series of so-called red lines for any agreement, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Those conditions include requiring Iran to end all uranium enrichment, dismantle key nuclear facilities, surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, agree to a broader regional de-escalation framework, stop funding proxy groups and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without imposing tolls.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump warns Iranian ships will be ‘eliminated’ if they approach US blockade

U.S. Central Command said that since the blockade of Iranian ports began on Monday, no vessels have passed through the area. Nine ships have complied with orders to turn back toward Iranian ports or coastal areas, according to CENTCOM.

The pressure campaign is also expanding by going after Iranian-linked money.

The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting more than two dozen individuals, companies and vessels tied to an Iranian oil shipping network linked to Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of a senior Iranian official.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury will continue to cut off Iran’s illicit smuggling and terror proxy networks," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "Financial institutions should be on notice that Treasury will leverage all tools and authorities, including secondary sanctions, against those that continue to support Tehran’s terrorist activities.”