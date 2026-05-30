Trump may rally on National Mall as Freedom 250 artists drop out

As numerous performers withdraw from the Freedom 250 concerts on the National Mall, President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he could fill the void.

In a Truth Social post, Trump hinted he might appear on the National Mall for a rally.

Earlier this week, Freedom 250 announced the “first wave” of artists for the two-week event starting June 25. Several performers quickly dropped out, citing a desire to avoid partisan politics.

Young MC, Morris Day, the Commodores and Martina McBride were among those who pulled out.

“I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states,” McBride wrote on social media. “Yesterday, things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

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The event was originally described as a national “state fair” honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said he was “ordering” staff to hold an America Is Back rally on the National Mall.

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