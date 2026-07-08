US launches more strikes on Iran after Trump suggests ceasefire is over

The U.S. launched additional strikes against Iran Wednesday, continuing a wave of back-and-forth attacks this week that have rattled the Gulf region and threatened the U.S. ceasefire with Iran.

U.S. Central Command said it aimed to "further degrade [Iranian] ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," Central Command said.

It's the second straight day of U.S. attacks, coming after Iran on Tuesday morning fired on three commercial vessels in Oman's territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. strikes on Tuesday began by targeting Iranian launch sites and air defenses.

RELATED STORY | Trump says ceasefire ‘over’ as Iran launches Gulf attacks on US bases

The U.S. and Iran are technically supposed to be in a ceasefire, which is laid out in a memorandum of understanding that was signed in June. The document lays out a framework for ending the war, but President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks U.S. negotiators are wasting their time.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said.