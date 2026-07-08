Is McDreamy eyeing a Senate run in Maine? Patrick Dempsey reveals decision

Actor Patrick Dempsey says he will not run for U.S. Senate in Maine after being floated as a possible candidate amid uncertainty over Graham Platner’s campaign.

Dempsey, a Maine native, addressed the speculation in an op-ed for the Portland Press Herald, writing that he had been asked several times in recent days whether he would consider running.

“It’s flattering, and I don’t take it lightly,” Dempsey wrote. “I love my home state of Maine. I care deeply about the people who live there and, like so many Americans, I’m concerned about the direction our country is heading.”

Dempsey, who is best known for playing Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” said he gave the idea “real thought,” but ultimately decided against seeking office.

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“After a lot of thought, I realized the answer is no,” he wrote. “Not because public service isn’t honorable — it absolutely is. But because I believe I can contribute more effectively through the life I’ve already built.”

Platner said on Monday that he is weighing his next steps after a woman came forward and said he raped her. Platner denied the allegation.

In the op-ed, Dempsey said Maine deserves a Senate candidate who leads with empathy, integrity and humility.

"Democracy depends on more than elections," he said. "It depends on trust, accountability, respect for the Constitution and a willingness to believe that people with different opinions are still our fellow Americans."