Trump's Iran deal draws questions from Republicans

Members of Congress are seeking more details after President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement aimed at ending the war.

Some of Trump's most vocal supporters on Capitol Hill said they want to review the specifics before offering full support. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he was encouraged by reports of a memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but said he would be watching closely to ensure Iran's nuclear program is addressed.

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was one of the primary reasons the United States joined Israel in launching military operations against Iran.

"Under our law, any nuclear deal with Iran will be sent to Congress for review and a vote," Graham said. "I look forward to reviewing the final product, and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress."

Vice President JD Vance said negotiators are still working through key details of the agreement.

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"We're actually going to sit at the table and discuss together and figure out a path forward on these details," Vance said. "I think when people see this deal — we hope to release the text this week — they're going to realize that this is going to make the whole region safer."

Vance has not ruled out the possibility of sanctions relief for Iran, though he has suggested any relief would be tied to specific benchmarks and compliance measures.

That could become a sticking point on Capitol Hill. Many Republicans have long opposed easing sanctions on Iran unless there are significant changes to the behavior of the country's government.