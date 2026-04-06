Trump to address reporters after ominous threat to strike Iran's infrastructure

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump will address reporters Monday afternoon after giving Iran a deadline of Tuesday to open the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on critical infrastructure sites.

In a post on social media, Leavitt announced Trump will speak at 1 p.m. ET in the White House Briefing Room "due to popular demand."

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The announcement comes after Trump made an expletive-filled weekend post threatening to strike Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday. He also said also said in a phone call with Fox News that he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if peace negotiations fail.

The Strait of Hormuz typically sees about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply pass through it and has effectively been shut down by Iran since the war broke out. Possible Iranian targets the U.S. could hit include oil fields, desalination plants that are critical for drinking water in the region, and bridges. The U.S. and Israel already hit one bridge last week.

An Iranian spokesperson said the Strait of Hormuz can reopen, but only if Iran gets revenue to compensate for the damages caused from the war. In a post on social media, Iran's United Nations Mission called Trump's threats against critical infrastructure evidence of intent to commit a war crime.

"This is direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime," the post reads. "The international community and all States have legal obligations to prevent such atrocious acts of war crimes. They must act now. Tomorrow is too late."

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Legal scholars say the laws of armed conflict allow attacks on civilian infrastructure only if the military advantage outweighs civilian harm, noting that it is a high bar to reach. Excessive civilian suffering can constitute a war crime.