Trump threatens strikes on Iranian infrastructure if ships in Strait are attacked

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to target Iranian infrastructure if Iran attacks ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Citing a military source, Iranian state media said the country would attack infrastructure and bridges in the region if Trump follows through on his threats.

The warnings come amid increased tensions between the two countries, which have exchanged strikes despite signing a memorandum of understanding that calls for a ceasefire.

The United States carried out its 11th consecutive night of airstrikes on Tuesday. The U.S. military has said the campaign is intended to degrade Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran has responded by targeting U.S. assets in the region, resulting in the deaths of four American service members over the past week. Eighteen U.S. troops have been killed since the war began in February, and hundreds more have been injured.