Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5 billion as lawmakers grill him over request for more funding

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress Tuesday that the U.S. war against Iran has cost $37.5 billion so far, as lawmakers from both parties pushed back on the Trump administration's request for additional funding to pay for the conflict.

Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegseth defended the Trump administration's request for $80 billion in additional funds to pay for the war, which began in late February. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle pushed back on the request.

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"We need straight answers," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) also pushed back on the Trump administration's funding request.

"I'll be blunt, the truth is your request does not make a lot of sense," she said.

Hegseth was joined by Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It marked their first appearance on Capitol Hill since the U.S. resumed major military operations against Iran earlier this month.

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Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told Scripps News he believes the actual cost of the war is much higher than the figure Hegseth presented. When asked if he was surprised by the cost, Coons said:

"Is it much higher than I think your average American expected? Americans are paying a lot more at the pump and at the grocery store."

The $80 billion request comes as the Trump administration has already asked for a record $1.5 trillion for the nation's military in 2027. It remains unclear whether that funding will have enough support on Capitol Hill to pass and reach President Trump's desk.