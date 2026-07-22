Independent autopsy of Nolan Wells did not determine the cause or manner of his death

A second, independent autopsy of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells has not yet determined the cause or manner of his death, announced civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Wells' family.

The preliminary findings conducted by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a board-certified forensic pathologist who served as the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, were made public during a news conference on Wednesday morning held at the annual NAACP National Convention in Chicago.

Crump said that because the cause and manner of death were not yet conclusive, foul play could not be ruled out.

The final results from the second autopsy are still pending investigation because Crump said when Mitchell received the body from Mississippi on July 10, the throat was not included, and he needs to examine that for a conclusive report. It is not unusual that that organ would be held back by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office for further examination, the report noted.

The preliminary findings also noted a significant discoloration in the tissue of the back of the head, Crump said.

The Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office conducted its own autopsy but has yet to release the results.

Crump vowed to conduct his own investigation into the circumstances of the teenager's disappearance, which followed a July 4 boat trip with friends to an island off the coast of Mississippi. Wells did not return to the mainland with his friends. His body was found floating off the island's coast two days later.

The second autopsy was arranged by the family and Crump, and paid for by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. Crump said it would determine if Wells "had any physical injuries to his body beyond drowning."

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Nolan Wells

The still-unknown circumstances around Wells' death have touched off rampant online speculation and prompted calls from Black leaders for transparency from local authorities. Wells, who was Black, had traveled to the island with a group of high school friends, all of whom are white.

A reward of $125,000 — jointly funded by the Rev. Al Sharpton, actor and producer Tyler Perry and former NFL player Terrell Owens — is now being offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with the death.

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The autopsy announcement comes two days after Wells was laid to rest in his hometown of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

In his eulogy, Sharpton lamented the "inconsistencies and unanswered questions" that had placed a dark cloud over the grieving family.

He questioned why Wells' friends had left him behind, taken his phone and keys and failed to report him missing to police. And he suggested local investigators had spoken prematurely in statements to the press indicating that no crime was suspected.

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"The reason that a lot of people across the nation are looking at this Nolan situation is because we're looking at the history in Mississippi," Sharpton added. "We can't have someone in law enforcement saying there was no foul play before there was an investigation."

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said initial interviews suggested Wells chose to stay on the island and that his friends believed he would get a ride with someone else. He has said the friends were cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

"We are trying to be respectful and collaborative as much as we can," Crump said. "But it's always troublesome to all of us when these investigations just take forever."