Trump says no talks planned with Iran after 60-day ceasefire deal expires

President Donald Trump said Tuesday there are no talks underway or scheduled with Iran as a 60-day ceasefire agreement expired.

The agreement, reached in June, called for an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief for Iran and at least $300 billion in reconstruction and economic development funding for the country. It also called for further discussions over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

However, both sides exchanged strikes during the 60-day period, and Trump said the U.S. naval blockade remains in place.

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"The Hormuz Strait is open and operating," Trump said. "All water mines have been removed or detonated."

Iran has disputed Trump's claim that the strait is open. It is involved in talks with Oman to finalize an agreement that would allow certain ships to pass through the waterway.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump threatened to bomb Oman if it interfered with U.S. efforts involving the strait.

The U.S. and Iran have been at war since Feb. 28, when the U.S. launched joint strikes with Israel that killed numerous members of Iran's leadership. Trump initially said the operation would last only a few weeks, but the conflict has stretched on for months, resulting in the deaths of 18 U.S. service members and taking a toll on global oil markets.

The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline stood at $4.07, according to AAA. Diesel is at $5.46 a gallon — up from $3.69 a year ago.