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Tony Romo out at CBS Sports following OWI arrest

Romo said in a statement that he plans to take a break and focus on his health and family.
Romo-CBS Football
Michael Ainsworth/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.
Romo-CBS Football
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Tony Romo and CBS Sports have parted ways following his arrest and no-contest plea in a case involving suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Milwaukee.

In a statement to multiple media outlets, the network said the decision was mutual.

“We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.”

Romo said in a statement that he plans to take a break and focus on his health and family.

Tony Romo pleads no contest to Milwaukee OWI charge

An arrest report states a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy stopped Romo in August at a highway interchange in Milwaukee. Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to the report.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback previously attributed his arrest to a “dependence on pain medication” stemming from his NFL career and an “over-reliance on alcohol” as he tried to stop using those medications.

Romo spent his entire NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2016. He retired after the 2016 season and served as the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

Former NFL star J.J. Watt has been serving as Romo's replacement.

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