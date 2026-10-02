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Interactive: Here's how to stretch your trick-or-treat candy budget

Halloween candy prices are up about 70% since 2021, with a 100-piece bag now averaging nearly $17. (Scripps News)
Here's how to stretch your trick-or-treat candy budget
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Halloween candy costs have surged in recent years, with a 100-piece bag climbing 71% between 2021 and this year — from $9.91 to $16.96, according to FinanceBuzz. Larger bags of chocolate can run as high as $23.96, according to Walmart manager Jayna Hill.

Shoppers looking to stretch their budgets should compare cost per piece, RetailMeNot expert Stephanie Carls advises, targeting around 10 cents per piece for chocolate. Non-chocolate options like Tootsie Roll Minis at 2-3 cents or Dum-Dums at 6 cents per piece offer significant savings.

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