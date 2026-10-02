Larry Nassar removed from Michigan sex offender registry

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually assaulting young athletes, has been removed from Michigan's sex offender registry.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sex crimes he committed while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

In 2024, the U.S. government reached a settlement with roughly 100 of Nassar's victims over the FBI's handling of assault allegations against him.

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The settlement provided compensation to victims who said the FBI failed to properly investigate reports of abuse.

Former Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer said, "While these settlements won't undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing."

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According to the county prosecutor's office, Nassar is one of more than 20,000 offenders affected by a recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling.

The court found that the state cannot retroactively apply current sex offender registration requirements to people convicted of offenses committed before July 2011.

The ruling does not affect Nassar's prison sentences.