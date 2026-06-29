Trump says Iran requested ceasefire talks in Qatar; Tehran denies it

President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran has requested to meet in Qatar on Tuesday regarding the fragile ceasefire between the two countries, but Iranian officials say no such meeting has been scheduled.

"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!"

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a Fox News interview that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would be flying to Doha for "high-level meetings" regarding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. However, a senior Iranian negotiator denied that any talks between the two countries have been scheduled.

The conflicting statements come just days after the U.S. military said it struck multiple targets inside Iran, in response to Iranian strikes on U.S. military targets in the Middle East region. The attacks show the risk of the Iran war again spinning out of control, even after Iran and the U.S. reached an agreement to work to end the conflict.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Trump and Iran sign ceasefire agreement, including $300B for Iran's reconstruction

Earlier this month, U.S. and Iranian officials both signed a ceasefire agreement, which included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a U.S. naval blockade on the crucial shipping waterway. The agreement also included sanction relief for Iran and an investment of at least $300 billion in reconstruction for the country. In return, Iran reiterated it will never build a nuclear weapon.

Trump described the agreement as "a very strong deal." He added that market reaction has been positive, with stocks rising in the days since and oil prices falling.