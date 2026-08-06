Trump pushes back on reports of munitions shortages, denies any frustration with Hegseth

The Washington Post reported this week that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Trump clashed over U.S. military readiness at a recent cabinet meeting at Camp David.

Trump reportedly felt he had been misled about the amount of munitions and defensive capability that the U.S. has in its stockpiles.

Trump late on Wednesday pushed back on those reports in a social media post:

"The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types. Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history. The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down. Long term jail sentences will be sought!"

He later repeated his support for Hegseth and suggested the Washington Post's reporting was treasonous.

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Any factories being built right now are not likely to be able to quickly address any ongoing weapons shortfalls.

Other outlets have reported a shortage of long-range guided missiles air defense interceptors. The Pentagon has not commented on any reported shortages. Its last fact sheet on Operation Epic Fury was released in April.

RELATED NEWS | Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5 billion as lawmakers grill him over request for more funding

In testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee last month, Sec. Hegseth said the cost the Iran war so far had reached $37.5 billion. The Pentagon has made an urgent request for an additional $80 billion. Lawmakers have initially pushed back against the request.

The Trump administration has already asked for a record $1.5 trillion for the nation's military in 2027.