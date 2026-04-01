Trump says Iran seeking ceasefire, but Khamenei signals no end to fighting

Iran does not appear to be backing down after President Donald Trump claimed the country's president is seeking a ceasefire.

“Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on social media. “We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

It was not immediately clear who Trump was referring to, as Iran’s president has remained the same since the start of the war. While several senior Iranian leaders have been killed during the military campaign, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mojtaba Khamenei did not directly address Trump’s claim but signaled continued fighting.

"I emphatically declare that the consistent policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following on the path of Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader, is to continue supporting the Resistance against the Zionist-US enemy," he said.

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The statement came hours after Trump’s post and appeared to contradict any suggestion that Iran is seeking to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to address the nation on the war Wednesday night. He has not previewed what he plans to say. However, in an interview with The Telegraph published Tuesday, the president said he is considering withdrawing from NATO over what he described as a lack of support from allies in the Iran conflict.

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Trump has also expressed frustration as Iran continues to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing only a limited number of ships to pass. The disruption has strained global oil supplies and pushed gasoline and diesel prices higher.

The president has previously said the United States does not rely on the strait for oil and suggested other countries should either buy their oil from the U.S. or "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

