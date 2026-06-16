Republicans in Congress back Trump, but want to see more about the new Iran deal

President Trump says the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open by Friday, following an initial agreement struck between the U.S. and Iran.

So far neither side has released text showing exactly what's in the agreement, but the president claims he will read it word for word for the media in just a couple of days.

President Trump said he hadn't considered sending the agreement to Congress.

"Whatever I say, they want to do the opposite. It's not working too well for them," he told reporters at the G7 conference.

But "I will send it to them," he said. "I like the idea."

Republicans appear to have a lot of confidence in President Trump's agreement, but it's no secret that Republican members of the Senate have very little idea about what's actually in the details. Some of the president's staunchest backers have now told reporters they want more information about what the U.S. is agreeing to.

"We're not going to see the document until Friday," said Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). "That's okay. I'm expecting, based on what I've heard, just general conceptual language, I'm very hopeful that it will work. We won't know for 60, maybe 90 days whether we're going to be able to confect a real agreement with Iran."

"We're all hopeful that what ends up for this is no nuclear weapons, no ballistic missiles, no money for the Houthis as well as Hamas. That's what we hope, and we hope the strait's open, but we'll see. I think we'd all like to see the terms of the memorandum, and hopefully end up with a real deal," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

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There is growing belief on Capitol Hill, including from Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Trump, that Congress could take a vote on any final agreement reached.

That requirement was set by the Republican Congress after President Barack Obama reached the terms of the original JCPOA agreement with Iran in 2015.