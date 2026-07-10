Trump announces end of Iran ceasefire after attacks in Gulf region

President Donald Trump declares that a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has ended as fighting between the two nations intensified in recent days.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social.

American forces struck 90 targets across Iran, and Tehran fired back at U.S. allies in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, which pushed the fragile ceasefire to collapse. At least 14 people have been killed in Iran.

Trump warned the situation will worsen if Iran continues attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical route for the world's oil supply.

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Israel has warned the United States that Iran devised a new plan to assassinate Trump. Two sources say the warning came this week and involved a specific plot. The Wall Street Journal also reported on the alleged assassination plot, citing Israel as the source of the intelligence.

Some American officials believe the Israeli warning may be an attempt to influence Trump's decisions on Iran.

The warning comes as Iranians displayed hostility toward the U.S. president. Numerous signs calling for Trump's death were displayed this week during the funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, which was supposed to last 60 days, appeared to last only about three weeks before the conflict re-escalated.

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There were reports overnight that some ships may have been able to transit the Strait of Hormuz, though the situation remains uncertain. The price of gasoline has begun rising as the conflict re-escalates.

Questions remain about whether the fighting will continue at its current intensity or increase.