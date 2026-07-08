Trump says he is ‘number one’ on Iran kill list as countries trade strikes

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that he is "number one on the kill list for Iran."

Trump made the comment when asked why he would not fly back to the U.S. from the NATO summit in Turkey on a plane gifted to him by Qatar. Instead, he is expected to return on an older model that has previously been used as Air Force One.

"There's another list that came out yesterday; I'm number one on — I like being number one on TikTok better, but I'm number one on the list for killing," Trump said.

The president posted earlier on Truth Social that the new Air Force One plane would head to Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom to allow service members to tour the aircraft.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have ramped up over the last 24 hours. The U.S. responded to Iran firing at ships in the Strait of Hormuz by carrying out targeted strikes on air defense systems, radars and boats used by Iran.

Iran retaliated by targeting military sites in the Gulf. No American casualties have been reported in the strikes.

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The U.S. and Iran are technically supposed to be in a ceasefire, which is laid out in a memorandum of understanding that was signed in June. The document lays out a framework for ending the war, but Trump said he thinks U.S. negotiators are wasting their time.

“For me, I think it’s over,” Trump said.