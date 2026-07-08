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Flesh-eating bacteria cases on the rise as beach season peaks

At least 9 cases of Vibrio vulnificus have been confirmed in Florida, surpassing infections reported at this time last year.
ases of flesh-eating bacteria are rising in Florida this beach season. Here's what to know. (Scripps News)
Flesh-eating bacteria cases on the rise as beach season peaks
This electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.
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Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise as beach season peaks across the U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the potentially deadly bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus are more likely to be found in warmer, coastal waters — especially in the brackish waters where fresh water meets the sea during the warmer months of the year.

In Florida, at least nine cases have been confirmed, surpassing the number of infections at this time last year.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Florida reports 4 deaths from flesh-eating bacteria this year

People can become infected by swimming in contaminated water if they have any open cuts or skin wounds, including surgery sites, tattoos, or piercings. The bacteria can also be contracted by eating raw or undercooked shellfish.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people with the infection die. The CDC advises people to seek immediate care if they experience symptoms, which include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever or chills.

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