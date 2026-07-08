Flesh-eating bacteria cases on the rise as beach season peaks

Cases of flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise as beach season peaks across the U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the potentially deadly bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus are more likely to be found in warmer, coastal waters — especially in the brackish waters where fresh water meets the sea during the warmer months of the year.

In Florida, at least nine cases have been confirmed, surpassing the number of infections at this time last year.

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People can become infected by swimming in contaminated water if they have any open cuts or skin wounds, including surgery sites, tattoos, or piercings. The bacteria can also be contracted by eating raw or undercooked shellfish.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in five people with the infection die. The CDC advises people to seek immediate care if they experience symptoms, which include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever or chills.