Iran says Strait of Hormuz 'completely' open to commercial vessels during ceasefire

Iran said Friday it has “completely” reopened the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

He added that vessels will be allowed to transit along “the coordinated route as already announced” by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.

Within minutes of Araghchi’s announcement, President Donald Trump reacted on Truth Social.

"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE," he said. "THANK YOU!"

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In a move aimed at pressuring Iran to reopen the Strait, the U.S. on Monday implemented a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports. Trump suggested on Friday that the blockade would remain in place until the U.S. and Iran reach a deal to end the war.

"THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED," he stated.

Iran had maintained a stranglehold on the vital waterway in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks that were initially launched on Feb. 28.

About 20% of the world’s fuel supply passes through the Strait. Its closure drove up global fuel prices. However, they fell sharply after Friday’s announcement.