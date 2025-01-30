How to contact American Airlines if you had loved ones on deadly plane crash near Washington

Officials said they do not believe anyone survived a tragic and shocking crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk military helicopter that happened late Wednesday night over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the regional jet, which officials said was American Eagle Flight 5342 landing at the airport after departing Wichita, Kansas. There were three servicemembers on the military helicopter out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir.

American Airlines has said anyone who believes their loved ones were on board Flight 5342 can call toll-free at 1-800-679-8215 for information.

"Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly," the airline said.

During a press conference Thursday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said they had pulled nearly half of the bodies from the crash scene in the water.

American Airlines CEO said in a video statement, "This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crewmembers, partners, first responders along with their families and loved ones."