Champion figure skaters among those on board the plane that crashed into the Potomac

The International Skating Union confirmed that several figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, were "understood" to be among those on board a jet that crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., Wednesday evening.

The flight, which American Airlines said had 60 passengers and four crew members, took off from Wichita, Kansas, and was just moments away from landing as it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan International Airport.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there were any survivors.

The International Skating Union said it was "deeply shocked" by Wednesday's crash.

"We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board," the ISU said. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport—it’s a close-knit family—and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."

RELATED STORY | Fatalities reported after Army helicopter collides with passenger jet near DC

The Kremlin told the Associated Press that Russian figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the flight. The two competed in the Olympics in 1992 and 1994 and won a World Championship in 1993.

“Unfortunately, we see that this sad information is being confirmed. There were other fellow citizens there. Bad news today from Washington. We are sorry and send condolences to the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in the plane crash,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Associated Press.

In a statement to NBC News, U.S. Figure Skating confirmed several American figure skaters were also on board.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships,” the organization told NBC News.

Wichita just hosted the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship. The event served as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and World Junior Championship teams.

Ilia Malinin, who won the U.S. title at the event's finale on Sunday, reacted to the news on his Instagram account.

"I hope and pray for everyone who was on that flight is ok," he said. "God bless."