Aircraft reported in Potomac River as Regan National Airport issues ground stop

Emergency crews are responding to an aircraft in the Potomac River, near Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia.

"A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River after aircraft crash," the D.C. Police Department posted on social media.

D.C Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department added that fireboats are on the scene.

Sen. Jerry Moran reported that a plane from Kanas was involved in a crash at DCA. However, no other details about the plane were available.

"Please join me in praying for all involved," he said.

Reagan National Airport has halted all arriving and departing air traffic, noting an "aircraft incident on the airfield."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.