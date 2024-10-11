Zillow to add climate risk data—like flood and wildfire info—to home listings

Home shoppers browsing Zillow will now have access to climate risk data.

The real estate marketplace says it will soon begin offering comprehensive flood, wildfire, heat and air quality data on home listings in the U.S.

Zillow says the information will include risk scores, interactive maps and insurance requirements.

This comes as 80% of homebuyers are considering climate risks when buying a home, according to Zillow. In the wake of events like Hurricanes Helene and Milton, this information is especially relevant.

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and extreme, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with severe storms and flooding representing the most dramatic upticks in NOAA's disaster count last year. Massive tornado outbreaks and wildfires also saw spikes.

RELATED STORY | Experts say we're not budgeting for more frequent billion-dollar disasters

The trend is also demonstrated in the housing market, with more new listings showing major climate risk compared to homes for sale five years ago, according to a Zillow analysis conducted in August.

"Climate risks are now a critical factor in home-buying decisions," Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow, said in a press release.

"Healthy markets are ones where buyers and sellers have access to all relevant data for their decisions. As concerns about flooding, extreme temperatures and wildfires grow — and what that might mean for future insurance costs — this tool also helps agents inform their clients in discussing climate risk, insurance and long-term affordability,” Olsen said.

Climate risk data will be displayed on the Zillow app for iOS and the Zillow website by the end of the year. The Zillow app for Android will show this information by early next year.

RELATED STORY | Americans need more money to purchase a starter home, report says