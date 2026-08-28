Two Georgia women sentenced in fraud scheme, stealing millions from Amazon

Two Georgia women have been sentenced in a fraud scheme in which prosecutors say they stole close to $10 million from Amazon.

Brittany Hudson was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison this week, while her partner Kayricka Wortham was sentenced in 2023.

“Hudson and her partner engineered a massive fraud scheme against Amazon, stealing nearly $10 million in just a few months,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Hudson then showed utter contempt for the law by forging a federal judge’s signature in a failed effort to defraud another company while out on bond. Today’s significant sentence, which must be served without the possibility of parole, holds her accountable for her crime spree.”

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Officials say the couple did so during a six month period in 2022. From January to June 2022, they would submit more than a thousand fake vendor invoices to Amazon to get reimbursed for goods and services.

The women used the money they collected to buy a home, a Lamborghini and a Porsche. Officials say when the pair went out on bond, they continued their efforts, attempting to defraud another company.

“The sentencing in this case brings a brazen fraud operation to its inevitable conclusion - years behind bars for the criminals involved,” said Rob Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office.

They have also been ordered to repay Amazon, forfeit their home, cars and $3 million.