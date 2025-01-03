Security concerns continue following deadly truck attack in New Orleans

Questions are arising regarding the adequacy of security measures in New Orleans after a driver mowed over dozens of pedestrians on the French Quarter early Wednesday, killing 14. The attacker was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

There are concerns about why there were not more permanent barricades in place that would have prevented the driver from being able to speed down in a truck, one of the many security questions that have yet to be answered as this investigation continues.

Bourbon Street reopened on Thursday with much fanfare, including a brass band performance, but the victims remained in the community's thoughts. A memorial has been established featuring 14 yellow roses, Mardi Gras beads, candles, and a cross.

Temporary barriers have been erected on Bourbon Street to prevent a repeat attack, although officials believe the attacker in Wednesday's terrorist incident acted alone.

Following Wednesday's attack, two improvised explosive devices were found in coolers around Bourbon Street; law enforcement was able to neutralize them.

The investigation is ongoing with over 1,000 law enforcement officers involved, officials said.

On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigations released new photos of the attacker taken an hour before the incident, showing him in a long brown coat and black glasses. The FBI said the attacker was seen placing pipe bombs along the French Quarter.

