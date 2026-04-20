Mass shooter who killed eight kids in Louisiana had gun incident in his past

Court filings obtained by Scripps News show the mass shooter accused of killing eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana over the weekend had previously been arrested for firing a gun.

Police arrested Shamar Elkins in 2019 after he told investigators he fired his handgun at least five times at a vehicle near Caddo Magnet High School. According to police, Elkins said he used a 9mm handgun to fire the shots after he said, “the driver pulled a gun on him.”

In 2015, Elkins received a citation for impaired driving.

During a press conference Monday, Shreveport police said they believed Sunday’s mass murder was the result of domestic violence. Elkins and his wife were going through a separation.

"This by far was probably one of the most challenging incidents that SPD has ever faced,” Shreveport police chief Wayne Smith said at Monday’s press conference.

Authorities said Elkins shot 10 people at two different homes on Sunday, killing eight children and wounding two women. One of the women was Elkins’ wife and the mother of some of the children. Elkins was also the father of seven of the children who were killed.

Police said another woman called 911 during the ordeal, saying she had been shot by her boyfriend. City officials called on the community to provide strength to the affected families.

“Keep them lifted, and pray for them like you’ve never prayed before,” city council member Tabatha Taylor said.

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Police ultimately shot and killed Elkins after he committed a carjacking and led police on a chase. They shot him about an hour after receiving the first 911 call from the first Shreveport home, police said.

Authorities said two people, an adult and a teen, escaped the shooting by exiting the home onto the rooftop.

Elkins worked for UPS at the time of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic news,” said Becca Hunnicutt, a spokesperson for the company.

The Army confirmed Elkins served in the Louisiana Army National Guard from 2013 to 2020.