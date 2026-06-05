Court weighs whether Trump needed congressional approval for White House ballroom

A federal appeals court on Friday heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's White House ballroom.

The case centers on whether the executive branch can move forward with the project without authorization from Congress. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which filed the lawsuit, argues federal law requires congressional approval before significant changes are made to the White House complex.

Attorneys for the Trump administration told the three-judge panel that national security concerns justified the demolition of the East Wing, which was torn down in October. A Justice Department attorney argued the structure was not capable of withstanding a modern attack and did not provide adequate protection for the president and other senior government officials.

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According to the administration, those security concerns gave federal officials the authority to remove the building without first obtaining congressional approval.

During the hearing, judges questioned the government's position on who would have standing to challenge the demolition. One judge asked whether a descendant of enslaved people who helped build the White House could sue over the loss of the historic structure.

The Justice Department argued that individuals who did not challenge the demolition before it occurred would not have standing to bring a lawsuit afterward.

Attorneys for the National Trust countered that national security concerns do not override the requirement for congressional approval. They urged the court to halt further construction on the proposed ballroom until lawmakers authorize the project.

The three-judge panel did not issue a ruling on Friday. A decision is expected at a later date.