Luigi Mangione's lawyer says supporters want to pay for his legal defense

Thomas Dickey, the attorney representing Luigi Mangione, said his client "appreciates" the support he has gotten from members of the public who want to back his legal defense. Dickey told CNN's Kaitlin Collins on Tuesday that his client will unlikely accept their financial support.

When asked how he was being paid for his services by Collins, Dickey refused to answer.

Mangione was arrested on Monday after being linked to last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Dickey revealed that his staff have gotten offers to pay for Mangione's legal fees, but it's unlikely his office would accept their offers.

"I just don't feel comfortable about that," he said. "Obviously, my client appreciates the support that he has, but I don't know. I just look in, but it just doesn't sit right with me."

An online fundraiser for Mangione has claimed to raise over $28,000 for his legal defense.

"We are not here to celebrate violence, but we do believe in the constitutional right of fair legal representation," the fundraiser's organizers wrote.

When asked why people were offering to pay for the legal defense of someone accused of killing Thompson, Dickey responded to Collins, "The Supreme Court says all these rich billionaires can give all kinds of money to candidates, and that's free speech. So maybe these people were exercising their right to free speech and saying that's the way they're supporting my client."

A judge on Tuesday ordered Mangione to remain behind bars, not allowing him to post bail. Dickey said that there was "zero evidence" of Mangione's guilt, and that he should be allowed to post bond.