Family of man charged with murder of health care CEO says they are 'devastated'

The family of the man charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson says they are "devastated."

Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania after being on the run for nearly a week.

A statement from the family says they only know what they've read in the media.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news," the statement says.

It was posted on X by Nino Mangione, Luigi's cousin, who serves in the Maryland House of Delegates.

RELATED STORY | New York prosecutors charge man with murder in health care CEO's death

The Mangione family is well-known in Maryland, where Luigi is from. They own Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley, Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, and WCBM, an AM talk radio station based out of Owings Mills.

Luigi Mangione graduated from the prestigious Gilman School as class valedictorian in 2016.

"Luigi Mangione’s suspected involvement in this case is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation," the school said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected. Here on campus, our focus will remain on caring for and educating our students."

After graduating from high school, Luigi Mangione attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he developed video games.

Mangione told the court on Monday he most recently lived in Hawaii.

RELATED STORY | Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO ignites online fury over health insurance industry